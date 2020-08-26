New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Connectivity Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799983/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$49.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Wireless Connectivity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR



In the global Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Broadcom Ltd.

CEVA, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

EnOcean GmbH

Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Pte., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

NXP Semiconductors NV

Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.







GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Connectivity Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Wireless Connectivity Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Wireless Connectivity Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Wireless Connectivity Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Wireless Connectivity: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Wireless Connectivity Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Wireless Connectivity Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Wireless Connectivity Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Wireless Connectivity Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wireless Connectivity Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Wireless Connectivity Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Wireless Connectivity Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Wireless Connectivity Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Wireless Connectivity Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Wireless Connectivity Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Wireless Connectivity Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Wireless Connectivity Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Wireless Connectivity Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Wireless Connectivity Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Wireless Connectivity Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Wireless Connectivity Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Connectivity:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Wireless Connectivity Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Wireless Connectivity Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Wireless Connectivity Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Wireless Connectivity Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Rest of World Wireless Connectivity Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Wireless Connectivity Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



