9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cellular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$49.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Wireless Connectivity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR
In the global Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Connectivity Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Connectivity Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wireless Connectivity Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wireless Connectivity Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cellular (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cellular (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cellular (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) (Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) (Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) (Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) (Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) (Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) (Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Satellite (GNSS) (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Satellite (GNSS) (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Satellite (GNSS) (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless Connectivity Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Wireless Connectivity Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Wireless Connectivity Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Wireless Connectivity Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Wireless Connectivity: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Wireless Connectivity Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Wireless Connectivity Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Wireless Connectivity Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Wireless Connectivity Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless Connectivity Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Wireless Connectivity Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Wireless Connectivity Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Wireless Connectivity Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Wireless Connectivity Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Wireless Connectivity Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Wireless Connectivity Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Wireless Connectivity Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Wireless Connectivity Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Wireless Connectivity Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Wireless Connectivity Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Wireless Connectivity Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Wireless Connectivity Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Connectivity:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Wireless Connectivity Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Wireless Connectivity Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Wireless Connectivity Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Wireless Connectivity Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Wireless Connectivity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Rest of World Wireless Connectivity Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Wireless Connectivity Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
