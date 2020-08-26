New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reusable Icepacks Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824497/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of reusable icepacks in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the ice/dry icepacks segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as preserving the inherent chemical properties of meat, medical, supplies, seafood, and biological materials will play a significant role in the ice/dry icepacks segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global reusable icepacks market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, demand for cold solutions to reduce food wastage in developing countries, and increasing demand for reusable icepacks in sports injuries. However, safe handling and transportation of dry ice, environmental concerns related to plastic waste, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the reusable icepacks industry over the forecast period.



Global Reusable Icepacks Market: Overview

Growing demand for cold solutions to reduce food wastage in developing countries

In developing countries, food wastage due to inadequate and inefficient cold chain infrastructure is driving the growth of the reusable icepacks market significantly. This is because only 5% of these products are transported via cold chain using reusable icepacks. Thus, to reduce food wastage, maintaining the freshness and shelf life of perishable food products, and overcoming the resultant revenue losses, the governments in developing countries, such as China and India, are focusing on establishing and implementing cold chain solutions, thus driving the use of reusable icepacks. This demand for cold solutions will lead to the expansion of the global reusable icepacks market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of environmentally friendly icepacks

Growing environmental concerns and government regulations are compelling manufacturers to focus on biopolymer-based plastics. Biopolymers are renewable plastic materials manufactured from biomass, which comprises materials, such as corn, wheat, and sugarcane. The plastic cover extends the lifespan of reusable icepacks. The demand for biodegradable plastic products for industrial and consumer goods applications, especially in the food packaging industry, is increasing rapidly. The rising need for waste management has also contributed to the growth of the bio-based plastics industry. Eco-friendly initiatives undertaken by corporates and the abundant availability of the raw materials used in manufacturing bioplastics have also increased the use of biodegradable packaging. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global reusable icepacks market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reusable icepacks manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, and TECHNI ICE.

Also, the reusable icepacks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

