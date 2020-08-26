New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NAND Flash Market by Type, Application, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823472/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the 3D NAND segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as integration of advanced technologies and components such as AI will play a significant role in the 3D NAND segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global NAND flash market report looks at factors such as growing investments in fabrication facilities, market growth through edge storage, and growing need for high-density storage to support smartphone applications. However, fluctuations in demand and supply, rising popularity of online streaming, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the NAND flash industry over the forecast period.



Global NAND Flash Market: Overview

Growing need for high-density storage to support smartphone applications

Smartphones are being integrated with advanced technologies such as Al, facial recognition, fingerprint scanners, and voice recognition, and haptics. The rise in the adoption of internal memory has led to the removal of SD card dots in smartphones. Apple and Xiaomi are few of the popular vendors that do not provide SD card slots in their smartphones. The demand for internal memory in smartphones is rising due to the trend of taking sees and the increasing number of mobile application downloads. With the need for high-density storage to support next-generation smartphone applications, vendors are focusing on R&D activities to add innovative features in smartphones. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global NAND flash market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Growing interest in eco-labeled products

Eco-labeling, such as carbon footprint and water footprint certification, in memory products, is a certification provided by regulatory bodies. For example, in South Korea, eco-labeling certification is approved by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute of the Ministry of Environment. This institute analyses and discloses environmental impact throughout the entire production process, from raw material supply to manufacturing. Vendors in the market are launching eco-friendly products and working on receiving the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification for the products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global NAND flash market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading NAND flash manufacturers, that include : ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix, Inc., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Western Digital Corp.

Also, the NAND flash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

