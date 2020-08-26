New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wi-Fi Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799973/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.8% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR
The Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wi-Fi Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wi-Fi Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wi-Fi Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wi-Fi Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Solutions (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solutions (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Solutions (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wi-Fi Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Wi-Fi Market in the United States by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Wi-Fi Historic Market Review by Component in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Wi-Fi Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Wi-Fi: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Wi-Fi Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Wi-Fi Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Wi-Fi Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wi-Fi Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Wi-Fi Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Wi-Fi Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Wi-Fi Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 26: Wi-Fi Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Wi-Fi Market in France by Component: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Wi-Fi Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Component: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Wi-Fi Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Component: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Wi-Fi Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Wi-Fi Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Wi-Fi: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Wi-Fi Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Wi-Fi Historic Market Review by Component in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Wi-Fi Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Wi-Fi Market in Russia by Component: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 47: Wi-Fi Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Wi-Fi Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Wi-Fi Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Wi-Fi Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Wi-Fi Historic Market Review by Component in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Wi-Fi Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Wi-Fi Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 63: Wi-Fi Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wi-Fi: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Wi-Fi Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Wi-Fi Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Wi-Fi Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Wi-Fi Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Wi-Fi Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Wi-Fi Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 74: Wi-Fi Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Wi-Fi Market in Brazil by Component: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Wi-Fi Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Wi-Fi Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Component: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Wi-Fi Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Wi-Fi Market in Rest of Latin America by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Wi-Fi Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Wi-Fi Historic Market by Component in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Wi-Fi Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Wi-Fi: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Wi-Fi Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Wi-Fi Market Share Analysis by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 95: Wi-Fi Market in Israel in US$ Million by Component:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Wi-Fi Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Wi-Fi Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Wi-Fi Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 102: Wi-Fi Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Wi-Fi Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Wi-Fi Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Wi-Fi Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Wi-Fi Market in Africa by Component: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Wi-Fi Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
