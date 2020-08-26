New York, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wi-Fi Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799973/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.8% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR



The Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Aruba Networks

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Riverbed Technology

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.







MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wi-Fi Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Total Companies Profiled: 46

