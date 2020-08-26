New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Magnetic Plastics Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821781/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of magnetic plastics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the electrical and electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing sales of electronics and electrical goods across the world?will play a significant role in the electrical and electronics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global magnetic plastics market report looks at factors such as the high usability of plastic magnets, high demand for magnetic plastics among end-consumers, and emerging markets in APAC acting as market enablers. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, growing scarcity of rare earth elements, and drawbacks of magnetic plastics may hamper the growth of the magnetic plastics industry over the forecast period.



Global Magnetic Plastics Market: Overview



High demand for magnetic plastics among end-consumers



Various end-user industries such as healthcare, food packaging, and electronics and electricals use plastic magnets in various applications because the fusion of plastics and magnetic characteristics creates a flexible and durable product. In addition, the consumption of magnetic plastics is increasing due to the growth in the generation of renewable energy such as wind energy, hydropower, and electric energy in vehicles. Such factors will motivate OEMs to adopt magnetic plastics in their production processes, which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global magnetic plastics market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Advancements in plastic-bonded magnets



Vendors are focusing on developing advanced techniques to improve the performance of magnetic plastics by advancing the chemical properties of these plastic materials. They are also making efforts to develop high-density plastic-bonded magnets through processes such as refinement of compression-molded magnets. The development of such high-density plastic-bonded magnets is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global magnetic plastics market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading magnetic plastics manufacturers, that include ALL Magnetics Inc., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Bomatec AG, Bunting Magnetics Co., INGENIERÍA MAGNETICA APLICADA SLU, KOLEKTOR GROUP doo, MS-Schramberg GmbH & Co. KG, TDK Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG.



Also, the magnetic plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821781/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001