2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Articulated segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $837.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Warehouse Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$837.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



SCARA Segment to Record 10.4% CAGR



In the global SCARA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$488.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$935.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$897 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Geek+ Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Iam Robotics

Invia Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG

Locus Robotics

Magazino GmbH

Omron Corporation

SSI SCHAFER

Wynright Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Warehouse Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

