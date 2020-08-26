Digitalist Group Plc Stock exchange release 26 August 2020 at 08:30

Mervi Södö has been appointed Digitalist Group Plc’s (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Team.

Mervi Södö has acted as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Team as of 17 January 2020. She has been employed by the Company since 2017 and, before being appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, she held the position of Group Finance Director. Before joining Digitalist Group, she held various positions in the financial administration of, inter alia, Idean Group, Vaasan Oy and Fiskars Oyj.

