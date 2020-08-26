New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Oxygen Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821773/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of disposable oxygen masks in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the adult-size disposable oxygen masks segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases will play a significant role in the adult-size disposable oxygen masks segment to maintain its market position. Also, our disposable oxygen masks market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and their related risk factors, increasing demand for disposable oxygen masks over reusable oxygen masks, and the use of oxygen masks in various population groups. However, the intense competition among vendors leading to price reductions, increasing concerns regarding the use of oxygen therapy, and limitation and drawbacks of disposable oxygen masks may hamper the growth of the disposable oxygen masks industry over the forecast period.



Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Overview



Increasing demand for disposable oxygen masks over reusable oxygen masks



Reusable oxygen masks undergo reprocessing between uses that can lead to residual contamination by reprocessing agents. Disposable oxygen masks save considerable time, money, and efforts as they do not need to be cleaned, disinfected, sterilized, stored, and counted. The demand for disposable oxygen masks is increasing in many healthcare facilities because it prevents infections and communicable diseases. This is driving the adoption of disposable oxygen masks over reusable oxygen masks, which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global disposable oxygen masks market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Marketing strategies of vendors



Many key vendors are trying to increase their market penetration by adopting innovative marketing strategies. This is allowing them to enter into agreements with group purchasing organizations (GPO) and have easy access to hospitals and increase the sales of their disposable oxygen masks. In addition, vendors are offering discounts or promotional offers online, which has led to an increase in the number of online purchases.?Such strategies are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global disposable oxygen masks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable oxygen masks manufacturers, that include Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Dynarex Corp., Intersurgical Ltd., Mada Medical Products Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Salter Labs, Teleflex Inc., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Westmed Inc.



Also, the disposable oxygen masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

