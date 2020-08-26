COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 26, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today its interim financial results and business progress for the first half of 2020 and releases its financial calendar for 2021.
Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “The first half of 2020 has been a highly productive and successful period, despite the global challenges created by COVID-19. We remain fully on track to take over the commercial assets Rabipur®/RabAvert® and Encepur®; have received significant orders for our smallpox and Ebola vaccines; reported positive freeze-dried JYNNEOS Phase 3 data and accomplished our second MVA-based vaccine approval (MVABEA) in Europe that marked a significant milestone for our partnership with Janssen and the fight against Ebola. This year marks the beginning of our commercial transition and we have already taken over key markets and will continue to expand our global commercial presence over the next 18 months. While the travel vaccine sector has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, including sales for Rabipur/RabAvert, and the shut down in key markets like Germany has negatively impacted sales of Encepur, the strong outlook in other parts of our business has allowed us to maintain our full-year guidance. Lastly, we licensed an exciting technology against COVID-19 and plan the first human trials later this year and pending funding, will push for approval before the end of 2021.”
Financial highlights
|DKK million
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|H1 2020
|H1 2019
|2020 Guidance
|Revenue
|700
|101
|1,065
|228
|1,900
|EBITDA
|197
|(83)
|839
|(173)
|675
|Securities, cash and cash equivalents
|2,380
|1,638
|2,380
|1,638
|1,500*
* Both previous and updated cash guidance includes the EUR 30 million loan from the European Investment Bank as cash, which is currently not drawn upon.
Other highlights
Events after the reporting date
Conference call and webcast
The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call today at 2 pm CEST (8 am EDT) to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. A listen-only version of the call can be accessed via https://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/events.aspx?event=5691. To join the Q&A session, use one of the following dial-in numbers: Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42, UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892, USA: +1 631-510-7495. Participant code is 9647956.
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.
