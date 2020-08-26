New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799925/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.5% CAGR and reach US$412.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$236.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.



Adeno-associated Viral Vectors Segment to Record 27% CAGR



In the global Adeno-associated Viral Vectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$71.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$375.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$168.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cobra Biologics

FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Oxford Biomedica plc

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

uniQure NV







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799925/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Viral Vector Manufacturing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Retroviral Vectors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Retroviral Vectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Adenoviral Vectors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Adenoviral Vectors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Adeno-associated Viral Vectors (Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Adeno-associated Viral Vectors (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Viral Vectors (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Viral Vectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

(End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

(End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020

VS 2027



Table 13: Research Institutes (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: United States Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Viral Vector Manufacturing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 21: Canadian Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 22: Canadian Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Viral Vector Manufacturing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Viral

Vector Manufacturing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Chinese Demand for Viral Vector Manufacturing in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Chinese Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) or 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 32: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Viral Vector Manufacturing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italian Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Italian Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Italian Demand for Viral Vector Manufacturing in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Italian Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Viral Vector Manufacturing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Viral Vector Manufacturing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 52: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Viral Vector Manufacturing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Viral Vector Manufacturing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 64: Rest of World Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001