Our analysis also considers the sales of oligonucleotide synthesis in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in research on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics will play a significant role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oligonucleotide synthesis market report looks at factors such as the increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing use of oligonucleotides as therapeutic and diagnostic tools, and emergence of technological innovations in oligonucleotide synthesis. However, regulatory issues associated with oligonucleotide therapeutics, diversity in oligonucleotide molecules, and challenges in effective oligonucleotide delivery may hamper the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis industry over the forecast period.



Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Overview



Increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors



The increasing prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases has prompted pharmaceutical companies and research firms to focus on R&D activities for the development of effective therapeutics. As a result, advances in life sciences research is leading to an improved understanding of biological systems. The development of oligonucleotide synthesis technologies has helped pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers with molecular-level development, design, and modification of biological systems. The increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors will lead to the expansion of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



Increasing focus on R&D of new oligonucleotide therapies



Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are focusing on R&D of new oligonucleotide drugs due to the presence of the limited number of approved drugs. Oligonucleotides efficiently target disease-relevant proteins and genes that are inaccessible by small-molecule drugs and biologic drugs. Recent advances have helped overcome challenges associated with the administration, cellular uptake, biodistribution, and side effects of oligonucleotide therapies. Currently, many oligonucleotide therapeutics are in various stages of clinical trials for the treatment of many diseases, including viral infections, rare genetic disorders, neural and neuromuscular conditions, and cancers. The presence of these drugs and increase in R&D is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oligonucleotide synthesis manufacturers, that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., GenScript Biotech Corp., Kaneka Corp., Merck KGaA, Nitto Denko Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Also, the oligonucleotide synthesis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

