Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal ceramic is also known as ultra-high temperature ceramics and is a part of refractory ceramics used in a wide range of applications to provide durability, strength, and performance benefits. Generally, thermal ceramic can be termed as a type of ceramics that provide durability at higher temperature. Thermal ceramics can be borides, carbides, nitrides, or oxides of metal.

They provide superior thermal insulation and help in energy saving and reduction in heat loss. They also provide improved operational efficiency. Thermal ceramics price varies from USD 4,000 to USD 8,000. The thermal ceramics market is driven by increasing energy saving efforts and green initiatives undertaken in growing end-use industries such as chemical & petrochemical, mining & metal processing, manufacturing, power generation, and others.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-61335

The global thermal ceramic market size is estimated to be USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2028. The global thermal ceramic market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% in terms of value from 2020 to 2028. Asia-Pacific dominated the global thermal ceramic market in 2019.

Thermal Ceramic Market, by Type:

Based on type, the thermal ceramic market has been segmented into ceramic fiber and insulation bricks. Among these, ceramic fiber accounted for the largest share and is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2028). It has exceptionally low thermal conductivity, low density, low thermal inertia, good chemical stability, low weight, and excellent temperature control inside the insulation surface. Hence, it is preferred over other insulation products.

Thermal Ceramic Market, by Temperature Range:

Based on the temperature range, the thermal ceramic market has been segmented into 650°C-1000°C, 1000°C-1400°C, 1400°C-1600°C, and more than 1600 °C. The mid-range, i.e., 1000°C-1400°C segment is estimated to account for the largest share and is expected to register the highest growth during 2020-2028. Thermal ceramics in this temperature range are used in applications such as high temperature filtration, refractory backup for aluminum melting and holding furnaces, gaskets for high temperature application, process heaters, thermal oxidizers, and heat shields, among others.

Free Enquiry Before Purchase This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-61335

Thermal Ceramic Market, by End-use Industry:

On the basis of the end-use industry, the thermal ceramic market has been segmented into chemical & petrochemical, mining & metal processing, manufacturing, power generation, and others. Mining & metal processing accounted for the largest share owing to its use in kilns, furnaces, and other high temperature insulating applications. The manufacturing industry, which includes cement, glass, refractory, ceramics, and electrical & electronics, is expected to register the highest growth.

Thermal Ceramic Market, by Region:

Based on region, the global thermal ceramic market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific dominated the global thermal ceramic market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The industrial revolution in China and India is to drive the growth of this regional market. South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are also expected to drive the thermal ceramics market.

Some Major Findings of The Global Thermal Ceramic Market Report Include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis up to 25 countries

In-depth global thermal ceramic market analysis by type, temperature range, end-use industry and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major players operating in the global thermal ceramic market such as Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, RHI Magnesita, Rath, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, and YESO Insulating Products, and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Micro, Macro analysis and factor analysis across regions along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, guidelines, and regulations that are prevailing in the global thermal Ceramic market.

In depth Porter’s and value chain analysis of the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 166 pages with 132 market data tables and 96 figures & charts from the report, “Thermal Ceramics Market, By Type (Ceramic Fibers and Insulation Bricks), By End-Use Industry(Chemical & Petrochemical, Mining & Metal Processing, Manufacturing, Power Generation, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/thermal-ceramics-market/single_user_license

Browse Related Reports:

Global Technical Ceramics Market, By Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Ceramic Coatings), By Material (Oxide and Non-oxide), By End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical, and Others), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-technical-ceramics-market/35759

Transparent Ceramics Market, By Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and Others), By Material (Sapphire, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet, Spinel, Aluminum Oxynitride Spinel, and Others), By Application (Optics & Optoelectronics, Aerospace, Defense & Security, Mechanical/Chemical, Sensors & Instrumentation, Healthcare, Consumer, Energy, and Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/transparent-ceramics-market/53078

Global High Temperature Insulation Market, By Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Firebricks, Calcium Silicate), By End Users (Petrochemicals, Ceramics, Glass), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & forecasting (2016-2025)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/high-temperature-insulation-market/58282

Ceramic Membrane Market, By Technology (Micro-filtration, Nano-filtration, Ultra-filtration, Others), By Material (Alumina, Titania, Silica, Zirconia, Others), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Waste & Water Treatment, Chemicals, Textile, Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/ceramic-membrane-market/58826

About US

Quince Market Insights is a global market research and consulting company publishing syndicate studies as well as consulting assignments pertaining to markets that promise high growth opportunities in strategic future. We are dedicated team of analysts with strong base in technical expertise as well as thorough understanding of the market dynamics. Some of key areas expertise includes chemicals, advanced materials, construction, mining, food & agriculture, automotive, machines & equipment, and others. We analyze emerging trends in relatively nascent markets that promise high growth opportunities in future. We focus towards precision research practices that provide accurate market estimations and forecasts. This helps our clients to make proper estimations with regards to demand analysis, regional growth, major competitors, and dynamics of the market.

Ajay D Quince Market Insights Pune India Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 1444 39 0986 APAC +91 706 672 4848 Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com