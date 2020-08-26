New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821771/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the automobile segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the penetration of Li-ion batteries in the e-two-wheelers subsegments will play a significant role in the automobile segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market report looks at factors such as declining prices of Li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of intelligent BMS, and rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries. However, fluctuating demand for Li-ion due to uncertainty in electric vehicle adoption, lack of supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and circuit protection challenges associated with BMS may hamper the growth of the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles industry over the forecast period.



Global Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market: Overview



Rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries



The automotive and locomotive industries are two of the major contributors to environmental degradation through air pollution. The widespread use of lead-acid batteries that contain extreme amounts of lead oxide toxins can harm the environment significantly. The efficiency of these batteries drops significantly after a period and renders them unusable. These unusable batteries are considered hazardous waste due to the presence of sulfuric acid in them. This is increasing the demand for Li-ion batteries which are highly recyclable and cause less pollution. The rising adoption of electric powertrains has further increased the demand for Li-ion batteries from the automotive industry. The increasing need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries will drive the market to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.



Emergence of cloud-based BMS service



A battery management service (BMS) increases the lifespan of batteries by monitoring and protecting them. As a result, the demand for BMSs is increasing with the rising adoption of Li-ion batteries. Vendors are introducing cloud-based battery management services with the emergence of intelligent and smart BMSs for electric vehicles. Cloud-based BMS collects and analyzes battery status, temperature, and various other factors to provide tailor-made driving tips to optimize battery performance. The availability of such advanced battery management services to extend the lifespan of Li-ion batteries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles manufacturers, that include Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.



Also, the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

