Company Announcement No 19/2020
|26 August 2020
Dear Sirs
Financial calendar
In 2021 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:
– Announcement of the 2020 Financial Statements
2 March 2021
– Annual General Meeting 2021*
25 March 2021
– Interim Report – Q1 2021
28 April 2021
– Interim Report – First Half 2021
25 August 2021
– Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2021
27 October 2021
* Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM scheduled for 25 March 2021 must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 11 February 2021.
The preliminary announcement of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com immediately following their release.
Sydbank A/S
