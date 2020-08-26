New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Eye Infections Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821770/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of eye infections therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the conjunctivitis segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing awareness about eye infections will play a significant role in the conjunctivitis segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global eye infections therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the rising geriatric population, high prevalence, and incidence of eye infections, and growing healthcare expenditure. However, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, side effects associated with antibiotics, and stringent regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the eye infections therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Eye Infections Therapeutics Market: Overview



Rising geriatric population



The geriatric population is more prone to ophthalmic problems because people are more vulnerable to eye infections as they age. Although eye infections account for a considerable proportion of these ophthalmic problems, there is a little clinical information in studies on infections, such as conjunctivitis and keratitis, among the elderly. Eye infection patients aged over 60 years generally need special medical attention as the condition can become more severe at that age. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global eye infections therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of generics



The consumption of generic drugs is gaining prominence in the market as the regulatory approval of these drugs is equally stringent as that for branded drugs. Generic drugs do not undergo clinical trials on animals and humans. This has significantly reduced the cost of generic drugs. Many patients and doctors are increasing their preference for generic drugs. In addition, they are identical to branded drugs in terms of intended use, route of administration, dosage, quality, strength, and price. They also contain similar benefits and active ingredients as their branded counterparts. These factors are encouraging the adoption of generic drugs for eye infections which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global eye infections therapeutics market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eye infections therapeutics manufacturers, that include Akorn Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the eye infections therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

