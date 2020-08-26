Dr. Hermansen is a qualified Orthopaedic surgeon based in Alesund, Norway where he was Head of the Surgical department Ålesund Hospital, Møre and Romsdal Hospital Trust. He has extensive experience in reconstructive joint and spine surgery combined with large scale clinical trial work including his role as Project administrator for the 1,000 patient NORDSTEN-study for the surgical management of spinal stenosis.

Along with his medical qualifications Dr. Hermansen holds a PhD from The University of Bergen which assessed different surgical approaches for lumbar spinal stenosis.

Dr. Hermansen's deep understanding of the musculoskeletal system and clinical trial delivery makes him ideal for the role of Medical Director for Clinical Development at HBC. HBC’s marine bone powder CalGo® is set to enter clinical development following preclinical work which has shown marked differentiation from other forms of calcium replacement, both for bone mass and strength. In addition to the planned work in bone health (osteoporosis) and joint health (osteoarthritis). Dr. Hermansen is excited by the potential for CalGo® in other orthopaedic settings and preclinical work in these areas is set to commence imminently.

Osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women globally and osteoarthritis an estimated 250 million individuals globally. CalGo® provides all the key elements of healthy bone: type II collagen, calcium hydroxyapaptite (the natural form of bone calcium) and trace elements. HBC believes that it is essential to provide all these key building blocks to provide the greatest impact on both improving and maintaining bone and joint health. As such, HBC is highly focused on the timely delivery of clinical data for CalGo® to demonstrate these important benefits and the hiring of Dr. Hermansen is pivotal for this effort.

Also, Dr. Hermansen has today indirectly purchased 400,000 shares in HBC at NOK 8.74, equal to the closing price on Tuesday 25 August 2020, through a 3.64 % shareholding in Brilliant Invest AS. For further information about Brilliant Invest AS and its HBC shareholdings, please see https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/485842

