New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermal Curettes Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821769/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the reusable dermal curettes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of reusable dermal curettes in ambulatory specialties will play a significant role in the reusable dermal curettes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dermal curettes market report looks at factors such as the rising incidence of skin diseases, increasing popularity of medical tourism, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, alternative procedures to treat skin problems, risks and side effects associated with dermal curettes, and shortage of dermatologists may hamper the growth of the dermal curettes industry over the forecast period.



Global Dermal Curettes Market: Overview



Rising incidence of skin diseases



Dermal curettes are used to treat various skin diseases such as basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, warts, pyogenic granulomas, seborrheic keratoses, molluscum contagiosum, and acne. Dermal curettes made of stainless steel and comprise of beveled cutting edges to scrape off abnormal growths and skin lesions on the skin. Stainless steel not only improves the durability, aesthetic appeal, and reliability of the devices but also ensures the enhancement of the cutting ability. Also, the rising acceptance of MI cosmetic therapies due to the increasing frequency of skin problems, such as lesions, acne, acne scars, and benign skin neoplasm, is expected to accelerate the expansion of the global dermal curettes market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries



The increasing demand for reshaping and enhancing body structures for improving the appearance is encouraging individuals to undergo cosmetic and plastic surgeries. Also, MI surgical techniques are gaining prominence among surgeons because they are less invasive in nature. Dermal curettes are extensively used in cosmetic surgeries because they are versatile and ensure accurate, sharp, and gentle removal of tissue without affecting the surrounding skin. Vendors are further manufacturing advanced dermal curettes to cater to the rising need to perform MI surgeries. The growing use of dermal curettes is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global dermal curettes market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dermal curettes manufacturers, that include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Delasco, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Kai Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Novo Surgical Inc., Robbins Instruments Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Surtex Instruments Ltd., and Teleflex Inc.



Also, the dermal curettes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821769/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001