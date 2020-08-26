New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799872/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Foley Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intermittent Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $447.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Urinary Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$447.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$594.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Condom Catheters Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Condom Catheters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$214.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$370.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Coloplast A/S

Hollister, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799872/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Urinary Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Urinary Catheters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Urinary Catheters Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Urinary Catheters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Foley Catheters (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Foley Catheters (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Foley Catheters (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Intermittent Catheters (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Intermittent Catheters (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Intermittent Catheters (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Condom Catheters (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Condom Catheters (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Condom Catheters (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Urinary Catheters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Urinary Catheters Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Urinary Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Urinary Catheters Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Urinary Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Urinary Catheters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Urinary Catheters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Urinary Catheters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Urinary Catheters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Urinary Catheters Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Urinary Catheters Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Urinary Catheters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Urinary Catheters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Urinary Catheters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Urinary Catheters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Urinary Catheters Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Urinary Catheters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Urinary Catheters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Urinary Catheters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Urinary Catheters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Urinary Catheters Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Urinary Catheters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Urinary Catheters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Urinary Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Urinary Catheters Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Urinary Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Urinary Catheters Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Urinary Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Urinary Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Urinary Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Urinary Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Urinary Catheters Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Urinary Catheters Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Urinary Catheters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Urinary Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Urinary Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Urinary Catheters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Urinary Catheters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Urinary Catheters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Urinary Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Urinary Catheters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Urinary Catheters Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Urinary Catheters Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Urinary Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Urinary Catheters Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Urinary Catheters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Urinary Catheters Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Urinary Catheters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Urinary Catheters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Urinary Catheters Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Urinary Catheters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Urinary Catheters Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Urinary Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Urinary Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Urinary Catheters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Urinary Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Urinary Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Urinary Catheters Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Urinary Catheters Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Urinary Catheters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Urinary Catheters Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Urinary Catheters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Urinary Catheters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Urinary Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Urinary Catheters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Urinary Catheters Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Urinary Catheters Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Urinary Catheters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Urinary Catheters Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Urinary Catheters Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Urinary Catheters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Urinary Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Urinary Catheters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Urinary Catheters Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Urinary Catheters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799872/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001