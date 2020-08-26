New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Desserts Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815154/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the provision of dairy desserts in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the yogurt segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as rising product launches, increasing acquisitions, and high nutritional value of yogurt will help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global dairy desserts report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing number of product launches, health benefits offered by dairy products, and increasing number of dairy development programs. However, challenges such as increasing number of product recall, growing demand for dairy-free desserts, and rising inclination to vegan diet may hamper the growth of the dairy desserts industry over the forecast period.



Global Dairy Desserts Market: Overview

Health benefits offered by dairy products

Dairy desserts such as flavored yogurts are proven to offer many health benefits to consumers. Vendors are capitalizing on this factor and are expanding their product portfolios to further increase sales. Also, certain trends are fueling market growth. For instance, the sales of low-fat dairy desserts have increased owing to the growing participation of individuals in weight management programs that recommend the consumption of such products. As a result, the global dairy desserts market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023.

Growing demand for HPP in dairy dessert sector

Vendors are innovating production techniques to improve the shelf-life and safety of their products. This factor gave rise to high-pressure processing (HPP) that overcomes challenges associated with disease outbreak and commercial losses. HPP can maintain the taste, color, and texture of dairy desserts by inactivating pathogens. Such benefits, and more, of HPP, are encouraging vendors to adopt the technique, which is one of the key dairy desserts market trends. The trend is expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global dairy desserts market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Conagra Brands Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Groupe Lactalis, Mondel?z International Inc., Nestlé SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the dairy desserts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

