Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Holly Bunch to Vice President. Holly oversees the Raleigh/Durham operations.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve the Raleigh and surrounding community homeowner associations with the best practices, best software, and best team," states Holly. "I am proud to be an integral part of the RealManage family and look forward to the continued growth of our RealManage family here in North Carolina."

Holly joined our RealManage team in 2015 as the Director of Association Management for the Raleigh/Durham market. Ms. Bunch has an extensive background in property management and community management spanning over 17 years and began her management experience with a position at a large property management company in the Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg area where she worked for almost thirteen years in community management and accounting. She is a licensed Real Estate Broker and holds CMCA and AMS designations from the Community Association Institute.

Chris Ayoub, RealManage President, states, "Holly Bunch has been an exceptional leader for our company for years, and I could not be more proud of all that she has accomplished in the North Carolina market. In the past five years, Holly has grown the market by about 500%. I am excited to be recognizing all her success with this promotion."

RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management. The company manages over fifteen hundred community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Management services provided to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

