Valmet will supply Valmet IQ quality management system to PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill in Kiev, Ukraine. The new system will be installed in the corrugated packaging plant of the mill which is undertaking modernization actions. The investment is targeted to improve the quality of the corrugated board, and to increase productivity and profitability in converting operations.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The delivery is scheduled by the end of September 2020.

“We are happy that PJSC Kyiv Cardboard has chosen Valmet IQ to improve their corrugated board quality and plant productivity. Our experience and results from Valmet IQ’s previous installations for corrugator had a big role in this decision. It is great to see that we can help PJSC to move their performance forward with this moisture-based quality control system,” says Mikko Talonen, Business Manager, Automation, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

The Valmet IQ quality management system is specifically designed for Corrugator plants and combines precise online moisture, temperature and warp measurements with reliable closed-loop controls and moisturizers including reporting system. It comprises Valmet IQ Multipoint moisture measurement system with IQ Wet-End Control, Valmet IQ Moisturizer, Valmet IQ Converting Scanners and Valmet IQ Warp Measurement with IQ Dry-End Control.

Information about the customer PJSC Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill

Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill Private Joint-stock Company is part of the Austrian company Pulp Mill Holding and one of the largest European producers of paper-based products. In terms of total output, the facility produces 30% of all paper products in Ukraine. Recycled paper is the main raw material used in production, and more than 1,000 tons of recycled material is processed at the mill daily. The box and packing cardboard produced at the facility is utilized in the fabrication of packaging for various consumer products.

