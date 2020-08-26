Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding and Marking Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging machinery market is projected to witness remarkable growth, which is expected to satisfy increasing demand from food and pharmaceutical industries. Eye-catching packaging designs coupled with precise coding and marking on food products is gaining more popularity with consumers in the food and beverage industry. According to estimations, the global coding and marking market was valued at $5.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Progression in automation processes involved in the production of food products is disrupting the APAC coding and marking systems market. Growing urbanization in China, India, Japan and South Korea along with increasing consumer awareness of the prominence of anti-counterfeit packaging is propelling demand in the coding and marking market. High production volumes by food, beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers in China are set to fuel growth of the global coding and marking market. Thus, APAC held a leading share of 30% in the global coding market in 2020.

Plastic materials play a dominant role in the packaging industry. PE, PC, PVC, PP, PES, PET, formaldehyde resin, synthetic rubber, and latex are the different plastic packaging materials, which can be coded and marked. Continuous inkjet, laser, pezio, drop on demand technologies are majorly used for coding and marking plastic materials. Rising demand for plastic based packaging on a daily basis is driving growth of the coding market. Budding innovations and increasing popularity for attractive plastic packaging materials in the food and beverage industry is increasing scope of expansion for plastic materials. Therefore, plastics are recognized as the fastest growing application segment, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.

This study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The coding and marking market research report also analyses the applications of the coding and marking in various end use industries such as automotive & aerospace, chemicals and materials, electronics instruments & machinery, consumer products and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.

