Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beryllium Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for beryllium is expected to register a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied include beryllium's increasing usage in medical equipment, owing to its superior properties, and its extensive usage in aerospace and military applications. On the flipside, the negative economic effects of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The alloys product segment dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the fact that beryllium-containing alloys are only used in critical locations in products where they provide a design solution based upon reliability, miniaturization, improved energy management, and/or extending the service life. Future demand for beryllium oxide in nuclear power generation is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries, such as the United States and Canada.
Key Market Trends
Automotive Segment to Drive the Market Growth
The global market for beryllium is a highly consolidated in nature, with the top three players accounting for around 90% of the share in the global market. This scenario additionally reports a highly monopolistic market. The major companies include Materion Corporation, The atomic company "Kazatomprom" (Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC), Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd. (SKS), NGK Metals Corporation, and IBC Advanced Alloys, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Extensive Usage of Beryllium Alloys in Aerospace and Military Applications
4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Medical Equipment Owing to its Superior Properties
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Competition from Potential Alternatives
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 End-user Industry
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 American Beryllia Inc.
6.4.2 American Elements
6.4.3 Belmont Metals
6.4.4 Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co. Ltd (SKS)
6.4.5 IBC Advanced Alloys
6.4.6 Materion Corporation
6.4.7 NGK Metals Corporation
6.4.8 The Atomic Company "Kazatomprom"
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Future Demand for Beryllium Oxide In Nuclear Power Generation
7.2 Emerging Applications of Beryllium Mirrors
