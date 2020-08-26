Tallinna Sadam invites its current and future shareholders to the Investors' Day, which will take place on September 8 from 17.00 to 19.00 EET in the terminal D at the Old City Harbour of Tallinn.



Valdo Kalm and Marko Raid, members of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, will introduce the company, give an overview of the financial results, talk about the possible impact of the corona crisis, current developments and future plans, and answer participants' questions. After the presentations and the free-form discussion, everyone will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the recently completed terminal D building, the excursion will be conducted by Riho Joala, Head of the Project Management Department of the Infrastructure Division of Tallinna Sadam.

The event will be held in Estonian. Parking is free for the participants.

To participate, please register here the latest on 06.09.2020.

We will send additional information about the entrance, parking and other additional info concerning the investor day to the e-mail provided at registration.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallinna Sadam

Tel. +372 53 42 6591

E-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee



