Newark, NJ, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global super resolution microscopes market is expected to grow from USD 2.60 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Covid-19 pandemic has directed severe restraints in both private and public company environments. Throughout the epidemic, a reduction in the production and stock of all varieties of medical devices, including super-resolution microscopes, has been registered owing to the unexpected shut down of movements in order to limit the spread of infection. In most nations, continuing research has been suspended, as most of the research labs are included in investigations of the novel coronavirus and relevant diagnostics. All pharmaceutical labs have also moved their focus to medicine designing and recognizing drug targets concerning the novel virus strain. Despite the reduction in the production of imaging machines & microscopes and interrupted supply chain, the need for super-resolution microscopes is anticipated in order to witness a downfall for the time being.

Conventional microscopes operate by amplifying the light crossing through a specimen using lenses. It creates a magnified picture. Nevertheless, such microscopes have their focus restricted to the diffraction of light that occurs substantially beyond a selected magnification. Super-resolution microscopes (SRMs) are highly specialized transformed light microscopes that subdue the diffraction limit of light in order to provide a high-resolution image. It is brought about by promoting the regeneration of a model under scan by nanometer-scale scanning devices. It is also brought about by correct super-resolution techniques carried out via better axial resolution by 4Pi microscopy method, super lens, or by making utilization of pre diffracted light near range optics. Super-resolution microscopy is predicted in order to contribute new acumens to continuous experimentation in nanotechnology and medical science. It is achieved by implementing a resolution up to 10-20 nm. Researchers in medical diagnosis and procedures utilize these advanced microscopes. For instance, micro-endoscopy is performed with the help of developed as well as precise imaging procedures or multiphoton in innovative medical practices for the long-duration employment of these tools. Rapid technological advancements is driving the market growth.

The adverse impact on global operations, exhibiting risks incorporated with a public health crisis owing to the pandemic, harmed distribution systems and supply chains, are resulting in reducing the demand for the company’s products & services. The global super-resolution microscopes maket will grow at a higher pace in the years due to the technological advancements, developing government support and corporate funding for microscopy, and increasing focus on nanotechnology. Material sciences and nanotechnology are key divisions. It is due to the applicability and design of super-resolution microscopes produced especially for the industries that are highly modified for particular applications in their respective fields.

Key players operating in the global super resolution microscopes market include JEOL Ltd, Olympus Inc., Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Applied Precision (GE Healthcare), Hitachi High Tech Corporation, GE LifeSciences, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG and FEI Company. To gain a significant market share in the global super resolution microscopes market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in February 2019, the biopharma business of GE healthcare was acquired by Danaher Corp., which also includes the microscopy products of the company.

Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) microscopy technology segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.56% in the year 2019

The technology segment includes stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy, structured-illumination microscopy (SIM), stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM), fluorescence photoactivation localization microscopy (FPALM) and photoactivated localization microscopy (PALM). Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) microscopy technology segment held the largest market share of 23.56% in the year 2019. It is quick in viewing the small areas, hence, making it a beneficial procedure for small regions of video-rate imaging. Some of the other STED technology drivers include its real-time cell imaging, adaptability with organic dyes, and a rise in the number of research and development activities in the fields of cell biology and neurobiology.

The life science segment dominated the market and valued at USD 710.32 million in the year 2019

The application segment includes nanotechnology, life science, material science and semi-conductors. The life science segment dominated the market and valued at USD 710.32 million in the year 2019. The growing product utilization in drug development in order to learn the structural biology of macromolecules and their uses is expected to propel the segment's growth. It is associated with growing product application in analyzing different biological processes, exhibiting the binding of nanoparticles with cells and their outcomes.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Super Resolution Microscopes market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global super resolution microscopes market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to show the largest share in the super resolution microscopes over the forecast period. The contributing factors to the growth of super-resolution microscopes market in the region are the rising adoption of microscopy across industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic life science, and nanotechnology.

About the report:

The global super resolution microscopes market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

