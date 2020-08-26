Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on bulletproof vests market which estimates the global market valuation for bulletproof vests will cross US$ 2 billion by 2026. Increasing sales of body armor globally will surge bulletproof vests demand from defense industry.

Rising public protests on racial, religious, and political differences across the globe will drive the use of bulletproof vests to safeguard police and several law enforcement personals. Additionally, increasing terrorism and hostile activities cross the globe have forced various law enforcement agencies to procure bullet resistant vests and other related accessories to ensure officer safety.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4797

Level IV-based bulletproof vests will witness 6.7% CAGR over 2020 to 2026 as these provide highest level of protection against high-caliber ammunition, such as 0.30 mm caliber bullets, making it highly preferable for defense operations. The flexible ballistic vests segment will witness significant growth in bulletproof vest market size owing to their comfort and lightness, increasing their demand across various end-users that mainly include police, security guards, and law enforcement personnel.

The covert bulletproof vests segment is likely to grow at 6.5% CAGR through 2026. The growth is attributed to its comfort beneath regular clothing, which has increased its demand across various end-users that mainly include bureaucrats, businessmen, and several High-Net-Worth-Individuals (HNWIs).

Civil bulletproof vests users wear ballistic protective equipment on the front and rear torso, that are mainly used by high-ranking officials, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Civil end-users prefer lightweight and comfortable vest with protection levels I & II under the National Institute of Justice and levels I, II, and III under GOST.

The Europe bulletproof vests market is anticipated to witness 6.6% CAGR during 2020-2026 owing to increasing demand from prominent military users including France, Russia, and the UK that procure large volumes of bulletproof vests to safeguard military soldiers. Furthermore, the introduction of several military modernization programs across various regions, such as Russia’s PONARS Eurasia program and France’s FELIN (Integrated Infantryman Equipment and Communications) program, will have an opportunistic line for product demand in the region.

Browse key industry insights spread across 205 pages with 267 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, “Bulletproof Vest Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/bulletproof-vest-market

Some major findings of bulletproof vest market report include:

Increasing political unrest across various countries will positively influence the industry expansion.





Introduction of several new military modernization programs to safeguard soldiers will drive product penetration.





Product manufacturers are primarily focusing on technology advancements, product differentiation, and geographic expansion strategies in the long-run.

Prominent industry participants include EnGarde, Imperial Armour, PPSS, Survival Armor, U.S. Armor Corporation, BAE Systems, Safariland, Sarkar Defense Solution, Point Blank Body Armor, VestGuard UK, Armor Express, DuPont, Sioen, Honeywell International, and C.P.E. Production.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/bulletproof-vest-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bulletproof vest industry 360° synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Protection level trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. End-user trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Bulletproof Vest Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Profit margin analysis

3.3.2. Value addition at each stage

3.3.3. End-user analysis

3.3.4. Vendor matrix

3.3.4.1. List of key manufacturers and suppliers

3.3.4.2. List of key/potential customers

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1. Technology landscape

3.4.2. Future trends including COVID-19 impact

3.4.2.1. Production trends

3.4.2.1.1. North America

3.4.2.1.2. Europe

3.4.2.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.2.1.4. LATAM

3.4.2.1.5. MEA

3.4.2.2. Demand trends

3.4.2.2.1. North America

3.4.2.2.2. Europe

3.4.2.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.2.2.4. LATAM

3.4.2.2.5. MEA

3.5. Industry megatrends

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Escalating territorial disputes

3.6.1.2. Increasing military modernization programs

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High upfront and maintenance cost

3.7. Regulatory trends

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Company market share, 2019

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.10.1. Supplier power

3.10.2. Buyer power

3.10.3. Threat of new entrants

3.10.4. Threat of substitutes

3.10.5. Industry rivalry

3.11. Price trends

3.11.1. Regional price trends

3.11.2. Cost structure analysis

3.11.2.1. R&D cost

3.11.2.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.11.2.3. Raw material cost

3.11.2.4. Distribution cost

3.11.2.5. Operating cost

3.11.2.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.12. PESTEL analysis

Browse related report:

Smart Bullets Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/smart-bullets-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com