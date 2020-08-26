SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, announced today it has been honored by the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the Best SaaS for Business Management category. The SaaS Awards celebrate excellence in software, accepting entries from SaaS vendors from across the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA. This marks LogicMonitor’s second win in three years, after receiving the 2018 Best in SaaS Award for Most Innovative Company in IT, Server & Network Monitoring Software.



“It’s a great honor to be recognized as the best SaaS for business management by the 2020 SaaS Awards,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “We are committed to delivering the world’s most comprehensive, extensible, and intelligent monitoring platform to our customers. Being acknowledged by this global awards program for the second time underscores all the hard work and innovation that goes into building a unified monitoring and observability platform.”

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said, “This year’s swathe of remarkable submissions has been delivered in an atmosphere of seismic disruption across all industries. Ultimately, the very success of organizations can hinge on selecting the software vendors which work hardest for them and innovate ruthlessly – all while delivering the best results. The winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, and often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs.”

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. To view the shortlist of finalists and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/ .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com