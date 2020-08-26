Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This outlook study provides information on the key trends and predictions for the automation market in the Middle East and Africa in 2020, analysing developments across end-user industries. Demand for automation solutions in this region experienced a steady growth in 2019, aided by the moderate investment climate. The automation market across the region is set for a paradigm shift due to digitalisation initiatives by end-user industries. Focus on portfolio consolidation through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships will gain prominence in 2020.



This study analyses the effect of such changes on the market in detail, along with other trends that are expected to transpire over the upcoming year as organisations set to prepare for the future. Digital Transformation is reshaping the industrial market and creating new pivots of growth for automation solution providers in the Middle East. Digitisation was the key theme across major end-user industries in the region. Automation majors have realigned their market strategies to match the opportunities offered by digitisation. We expect that there will be an increased number of M&As for companies with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities. Established industrial automation companies have a large appetite for digitalisation and analytics capabilities, which serves as a strategy for gaining a competitive advantage in the market. While there is an appetite for automation in Africa, market price sensitivity, low skills, and a slow shift towards local value-added manufacturing have led to a slow uptake of advanced automation technologies. Businesses in South Africa have been investing steadily to prepare for the impact of the fourth industrial revolution. This study also highlights the IIoT platform offerings of major automation companies and end-user partnerships with IIoT firms.



Integration of IIoT technologies will complement conventional automation systems, as end users will have better control over the systems' functionality and monitoring. Though traditional automation vendors are offering IIoT-ready solutions, forging strategic partnerships with pure-play IIoT providers will add value to the existing offering and enable automation vendors to be a single point of contact for end users. The new ethos of automation vendors is in creating partnerships with start-ups that have expertise in niche technologies (Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Blockchain, Drones) in order to generate market growth. This trend is evolving quickly in the Middle East region. This automation outlook also offers in-depth outlook on the key trends across end-user verticals that affect the Middle East and Africa automation market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

3. Key Questions this Study will Answer

Middle East - 2020 Regional Economic Outlook

Middle East - Top 5 Growth Opportunities

Saudi Arabia and Iran - GDP Growth Outlook

Saudi Arabia and Iran - Economic Outlook Analysis

Qatar and Turkey - GDP Growth Outlook

Qatar and Turkey - Economic Outlook Analysis

Middle East - Key Economic Developments

2020 Middle East Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

Middle East - Country Economies

Future Economic Trends - Diversification and Localisation Efforts

Oil - Slide in Average Prices

Data Tables - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

Data Tables - Iran, UAE, and Egypt

4. Middle East - Key Automation Trends to Watch for in 2020

Trend - Increasing Focus on Industrial Cybersecurity

Trend 1 - Growing Partnerships and JVs

Trend 2 - Blockchain in the Industrial Space

Trend 2 - Race to Triumph with Blockchain in Industrial Markets

Trend 3 - Transformation of 5-Level Model to Network Architecture

Trend 4 - Shift from Product-based to Lifecycle Services

Trend 4 - Emerging Automation Service Models in the Middle East Region

Trend 5 - Industrial Cloud - Increasing Adoption

Trend 5 - Digitisation becomes the New Mantra across End-user Industries

Trend 6 - Drones: Operational Intelligence for Monitoring and Surveying

Trend 6 - Increasing Presence of Drone Suppliers in the Middle East

Trend 7 - Digital Twins for Enhanced Process and Product Visibility

Trend 7 - Digital Twins to drive Innovation in the Middle East Energy Market

Trend 8 - Industry in Transition - Open Process Automation Systems

Trend 9 - Main Automation & Information Contractor: MAIC

5. Market Competition - Digital Strategies of Top 6 Automation Companies (Global)

Emerson's Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)

ABB's Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)

Siemens' Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)

Honeywell's Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)

Schneider Electric - Digital Strategy (Global)

Yokogawa - Digital Strategy (Global)

6. Middle East - End-user Segment Trends and Investment Analysis

7. Africa - 2020 Regional Economic Outlook

8. Africa - Macroeconomic and Mega Trends Overview

9. Africa - Automation and Digitalisation Adoption Trends Across Select End-user Segments

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

11. Key Conclusions

