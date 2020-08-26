Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As countries are making a conscious shift towards cashless societies, mobile payments are expected to be an alternate digital payments solution for consumers. The majority of the population already has access to internet and mobile phones, therefore mobile payments have the potential to reach people with diverse backgrounds, such as the older generation and the rural population.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to continue to lead the world in mobile payment developments. Across the region, payments infrastructures are being built, regulations are being drafted, and partnerships are being encouraged. This will greatly increase the security and convenience of mobile payments security, leading to a higher adoption rate of mobile payments.
The mobile payments landscape differs by countries but a general comparison can be made between developed countries and developing countries. Mobile payments growth is faster in developing countries because of the active participation from both the government and the industry. In developed countries, the market is more industry-led, thus the growth highly emphasizes on profit for the market participants.
Multiple mobile payments providers are competing for market share across different countries. It is important for mobile payments providers to take into account the differences in government regulations, payments infrastructure, and consumers' behavior in different countries. These factors will affect the effectiveness of a business model in increasing and retaining its user base.
The security aspect of mobile payments will continue to be a major area of concern. Mobile payments carry sensitive data over the Internet; therefore providers need to assure consumers that the platform is secure and trustworthy.
This study also briefly analyzes the growth opportunities in other markets, such as online payments, cross-border payments, and B2B mobile payments. With the advancement in technology, such as 5G and ISO20022, the market will be able to provide an innovative solution to address the problems and meet the demands in these markets.
This study is based on extensive secondary research. Companies mentioned in this study include but are not limited to AirPay, Ali Pay, ANZ goMoney, Apple Pay, Beem It, Boost, CIMB Pay, D-barai, DANA, Fave Pay, GoMobile, Google Pay, Go-Pay, Grab Pay, iSaku, Jenius, Kakao Pay, LG Pay, LINE Pay, LinkAja, Maybank Pay, Merpay, Mobikwik, Moca, MoMo, Naver Pay, NextPay, NHN Payco, Origami Pay, OVO, Payoo, PayPay, Paytm, PhonePe, PixivPay, Rakuten Pay, Sakuku, Samsung Pay, Starbucks, Touch n Go, Toss, TrueMoney, vCash, Venmo, ViettelPay, WeChat Pay, ZaloPay, and Zelle.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Key Findings - Country Specific (Developed)
Market Overview - Total APAC Mobile Payments Services Market
Market Definitions
Key Questions this Report will Answer
Mobile Payments in APAC - Market Trends
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Drivers - Developed Countries in APAC
Market Restraints - Developed Countries in APAC
Market Drivers - Developing Countries in APAC
Market Restraints - Developing Countries in APAC
Summary of Mobile Payments in APAC
Forecast and Market Trends - Total APAC Mobile Payments Services Market
Forecast Assumptions
Transaction Value and Volume Forecast - APAC
Transaction Value and Volume Forecast Discussion - APAC
Percent Transaction Value Forecast by Country
Percent Transaction Value Forecast Discussion by Country
Active Customers and Transaction Value Forecast - China
Active Customers and Transaction Value Forecast Discussion - China
Transaction Value and Volume Forecast - India
Transaction Value and Volume Forecast Discussion - India
Country Analysis - United States
Country Analysis - Japan
Country Analysis - South Korea
Country Analysis - Australia
Country Analysis - Singapore
Country Analysis - New Zealand
Country Analysis - China
Country Analysis - India
Country Analysis - Vietnam
Country Analysis - Malaysia
Country Analysis - Indonesia
Country Analysis - Thailand
Country Analysis - Philippines
Mobile Payments in Online and Offline Retail
Mobile Payments in Online and Offline Retail
Mobile Payments on Online Retail
Singtel VIA Case Studies
A Global Solution for Mobile Payments
Going Cashless versus Going Less Cash
Local versus Global
Mobile Payments Solution of Today
What Mobile Payments in the Future Need to Be
Sustained Use of the Credit Card Model is Expected
Complemented by Alternate Global Solutions for eMoney
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 - Online Payments
Growth Opportunity 2- Cross-Border Mobile Payments
Growth Opportunity 3- B2B Mobile Payments
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
Conclusions and Recommendations
