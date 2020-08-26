Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black World Data Book" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Carbon Black World Data Book 2020 provides an up-to-date overview of the $16 billion global market for carbon black, a reinforcing filler and pigment used mainly in the rubber, plastics, paint, and ink industries. The report provides detailed coverage for 26 leading countries, as well as demand for 16 smaller national markets. Historical data are provided for all years from 2009 through 2019, with forecasts for all years from 2020 through 2024, as well as for 2029. Data provided for each country and region include carbon black capacity by company and plant, capacity utilization, production, imports, exports, demand, markets (passenger tires, truck/bus tires, other tires, non-tire rubber, and specialty applications) and grades (tread, carcass, and other), as well as average pricing and total market value.
This Carbon Black World Data Book is an essential resource for anyone involved in the carbon black industry. Published annually and updated quarterly, the report provides extensive proprietary data on carbon black capacity, capacity utilization, production, trade, markets, market share, and pricing.
The report includes these components:
Comprehensive Spreadsheet: The subscription includes an Excel spreadsheet that includes all the report's statistical data as well as substantial additional data. Data sets provided include:
Regions/Countries Covered:
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Formats available: