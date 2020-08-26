Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encyclopedia of Bone Biology" book from Elsevier Science and Technology has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Encyclopedia of Bone Biology covers hot topics from within the rapidly expanding field of bone biology and skeletal research, enabling a complete understanding of both bone physiology and its relation to other organs and pathophysiology. This encyclopedia will serve as a vital resource for those involved in bone research, research in other fields that cross link with bone, such as metabolism and immunology, and physicians who treat bone diseases. Each article provides a comprehensive overview of the selected topic to inform a broad spectrum of readers from advanced undergraduate students to research professionals.
Chapters also explore the latest advances and hot topics that have emerged in recent years, including the Hematopoietic Niche and Nuclear Receptors. In the electronic edition, each chapter will include hyperlinked references and further readings as well as cross-references to related articles.
1. General Introduction
2. The Notch Pathway
3. WNT Signaling
4. The RANK-L/LGR4 Loop
5. The Sphingosine Pathway
6. Nuclear Receptors
7. Epigenetic Regulation of Bone and Bone Cells
8. The Brain-Bone Connection
9. Pituitary-Bone Axis
10. Muscle-Bone Interactions
11. Bone and Fat
12. Bone and Energy Homeostasis
13. Hematopoietic niches, Blood Cells and Skeletal Homeostasis
14. Bone and the Vasculature
15. Osseous-Immune Interactions
