e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017–2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a substrate for the enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating mitochondrial electron transport and supplementing cellular energy levels. Idebenone was initially developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive defects. This has been met with limited success. The Swiss company Santhera Pharmaceuticals started to investigate it for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. In 2010, early clinical trials for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy have been completed. In clinical trials, Idebenone (Raxone/Catena) had a positive impact on a measurement of respiratory function (Peak Expiratory Flow, or PEF) in non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients who were not taking steroids. As of December 2013 the drug is not approved for these indications in North America or Europe. It is approved for the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) in Europe. Idebenone (Raxone) is indicated for the treatment of visual impairment in adolescent and adult patients with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). Because the number of patients with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy is low, the disease is considered ‘rare’, and Raxone was designated an ‘orphan medicine’ on 15 February 2007. Idebenone is thought to help improve production of energy by restoring mitochondrial function, thereby preventing the cellular damage and the loss of sight seen in LHON. Idebenone is a rapidly absorbed, safe and well-tolerated drug and is currently the only clinically proven treatment option for Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) patients.



Scope of the report

The report provides insights into:

• A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

• Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

• The report also highlights the drug marketed details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

• The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Idebenone.

• The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Idebenone till 2030.

• Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

• The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Idebenone.



Methodology

The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis ’s team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.



Idebenone Analytical Perspective

• In-depth Idebenone Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of Idebenone in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



• Idebenone Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of Idebenone covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report highlights

• In the coming years, the market scenario for Idebenone is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Idebenone dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Idebenone and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

• A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Idebenone.

• Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Idebenone from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Idebenone in the market.





Key Questions

• What is the prescribed dosage and strengths of Idebenone are available in the market?

• What are the common adverse reactions or side effects of Idebenone?

• What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Idebenone?

• What are the chemical specifications of Idebenone?

• How are the clinical trials diversified on the basis of the trial status?

• What is the history of Idebenone, and what is its future?

• What are the marketed details of Idebenone in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

• How many patents have been granted to Idebenone and when these patents will get expire?

• What are the pros (benefits) and cons (disadvantages) of Idebenone?

• In which countries Idebenone got approval and when it gets launched?

• What are the clinical trials are currently ongoing for Idebenone?

• How the safety and efficacy results determined the approval of Idebenone?

• What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Idebenone development?

• What are the key designations that have been granted to Idebenone?

• What is the historical and forecasted market scenario of Idebenone?

• How is the market trend of Idebenone is different in the Seven Major Markets (the United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan)?

• What are the other approved products available and how these are giving competition to Idebenone?

• Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of the indicated condition?

