e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017–2030



Casimersen uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. Casimersen is designed to bind to exon 45 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping,” of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 45 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein. In June 2020, Sarepta Therapeutics has completed the submission of the casimersen (SRP-4045) New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have genetic mutations that are amenable to skipping exon 45 of the Duchenne gene.The completion of the rolling submission includes data from the casimersen arm of the ESSENCE study (also known as study 4045-301), a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety in patients amenable to skipping exons 45 and 53. An interim analysis from ESSENCE demonstrated a statistically significant increase in dystrophin production as measured by western blot* in patients who received casimersen compared to baseline and placebo. The study is ongoing and remains blinded to collect additional efficacy and safety data. If the casimersen NDA is accepted and granted accelerated approval, the completed ESSENCE study will serve as a post-marketing confirmatory study.



