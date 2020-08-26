Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Earphones Market By Application (Music & Entertainment, Gaming, Virtual Reality and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wireless Earphones Market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing preference for wireless devices, coupled with the increased use of smart technology, is a major factor projected to fuel demand for wireless earphones and drive growth in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing rise of wireless contact lenses, as they offer freedom of movement and can be used during gym exercises, sports, or other physical activities, is another aspect projected to fuel the growth of the global market.



Technological advances integrated into the manufacturing process allow companies to attract a large consumer base of wireless earphones. Features such as noise cancellation and better wireless networking are the main modifications implemented in the products, increasing their acceptance by millennials. In addition, the growing proliferation of smartphones and access to the Internet is paving the way for manufacturers to become future contributors to this market.



Earphones that transform into multi-functional smart devices can fuel the growth of the industry. Consumers are increasingly using wireless earphones for a range of uses, such as listening to music, audiobooks, streaming digital podcasts, and making calls while keeping their hands free. Continuous improvement in consumer preferences, along with increasing technological advances, has resulted in a boom in product miniaturization, fueling the popularity of wireless earphones. The ability of these products to concentrate on user convenience and sound quality is one of the key reasons supporting the high adoption of wireless earphones.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Apple, Inc. are the forerunners in the Wireless Earphone Market. Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Shure, Inc., and Plantronics, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Grado Labs, Inc., and Shure, Inc.



Product Launches and Product Expansions in 2020



Aug-2020: Sony launched the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation in India. These earphones were launched globally in 2019. Sony WF-1000XM3 features the proprietary QN1e processor for active noise cancellation. The earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.



Aug-2020: Philips extended its Audio range with the launch of multiple new audio products. These include the TAT4205BK truly wireless earbuds, the TAN2215BK wireless neckband, the HTL4080 wireless soundbar, and the HTL1045 soundbar. The TAT4205BK truly wireless earbuds feature composite Mylar material drivers that deliver high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion. It has soft rubberized wing tips to ensure a secure fit, IPX5 certification, and 20-hour battery life.



Jun-2020: Sony introduced two earbuds in India; WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N. The XB700 TWS earbuds is expected to be available in black and blue colour options, while the SP800N is expected to have three colour options black, blue, and white.



Feb-2020: Samsung unveiled the second-generation true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus. They can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, and the charging case extended that to 22 hours before everything needs to be juiced back up.



Jan-2020: Panasonic released two new true wireless headphones, the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W. These headphones comes with industry-leading noise cancelling performance, compact design and stable connectivity, which ensures uninterrupted sound and excellent phone voice quality for seamless and clear phone conversations.



Jan-2020: Shure released two new wireless products, the Aonic 215 and the Aonic 50. Aonic 215 is a pair of true wireless earbuds and the Aonic 50 is a pair of noise-canceling headphones.



Market Segmentation



By Application

Music & Entertainment

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Fitness

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled

Sony Corporation

Apple, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Logitech International SA

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Grado Labs, Inc.

Shure, Inc.

