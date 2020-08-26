CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas, a member of the TRI Pointe Group family of premium homebuilders, has announced the promotion of Margaret Puckett to director of land acquisitions. Puckett’s advancement reinforces the company’s commitment to cultivating best-in-class industry talent and capitalizing on new market growth in the southeast region.



In her new role, Puckett will focus on sourcing new strategic land opportunities and pursuing critical entitlements in the Charlotte market, which was ranked No. 2 nationally1 for homebuilding prospects, as well as continuing to build the TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas team.

“We are very grateful for what Margaret has done for our team to date and excited about what this well-deserved promotion means for her continued growth and leading us to even greater heights,” said Gray Shell, president of TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas. “The lifeblood for any successful homebuilding business is land, but you first must hire and develop the best local talent to put you in the best position. With her combination of strategic leadership skills, strong local market relationships and practical deal-making capabilities, Margaret has been instrumental in quickly building our initial land pipeline, with over 1,700 lots owned or controlled in the Charlotte market.”

Puckett’s expanded responsibilities in her director of land acquisitions role will include maximizing TRI Pointe’s well-defined submarket and consumer segmentation strategy and local market knowledge as well as honing its disciplined underwriting process. The division’s aggressive long-term growth strategy in the Carolinas involves contracting and purchasing several thousand single-family and townhome lots during the next 24 to 36 months.

Puckett joined TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas in 2019 as land acquisition manager. Prior to that, the Penn State University graduate worked at Pulte Homes serving as purchasing coordinator, land analyst and land acquisition project manager.

“Being among the first employees in a start-up division, I am extremely proud of the organic, entrepreneurial culture that we have created,” Puckett said. “There is really something special about our team, and you can see the results in our acquisitions. TRI Pointe Homes controls multiple well-located opportunities in Charlotte’s best neighborhoods and surrounding areas. We are working through various stages of rezoning and development on exciting communities that will come to life in 2020 and 2021.”

In September, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas will open its debut residential offering, the 58-unit Ashburn townhome development located in the south Charlotte suburb of Fort Mill, S.C. It is also anticipated to announce residential offerings at two new neighborhoods in fourth quarter 2020: 55 townhomes at Townes at North Salem in Apex, N.C., and 23 townhomes at Waterside in Raleigh, N.C. and quickly grow its community count into 2021.

Launched in late 2018, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas dedicated itself to bringing a signature approach to homebuilding and the homebuying experience in and around Charlotte and Raleigh, two metros that are not only the top two in the state, but also the entire country (by homebuilding prospects).1 The homebuilder accomplishes that through a disciplined land acquisition strategy and a focus on recruiting top talent as well as innovation in home design.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Carolinas

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the Charlotte and Raleigh metro areas. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Carolinas, please visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/ carolinas .

