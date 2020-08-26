Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on blast chillers market which estimates the global market valuation for blast chillers will cross US$ 2.5 billion by 2026. The market is witnessing an escalating demand for blast chillers owing to their ability to retain the nutritional value of food items for long time. Large scale adoption of these chillers in food services and the retail industry is contributing to the growing market share.

The blast chillers industry is facing severe impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production capabilities of blast chiller manufacturers have been hampered due to reduction in operating hours to comply with government regulations. Commercial buyers are postponing their purchase decisions due to shortage of capital and high cost of blast chillers. The market is expected to grow with the revival in economic conditions post COVID-19.

Roll-in blast chillers below 100 kg are anticipated to witness a growing demand in the market by 2026. These chillers include ergonomically designed trolleys that can be rolled in and out of the chiller for convenient access to food items. Availability of roll-in type chillers with smart features, such as probe temperature detection and intuitive touch screen displays, is further proliferating their adoption.

Supermarket application of blast chillers will observe a steady growth over 2020 to 2026. Supermarkets are increasingly installing these appliances to reduce the food wastage and increase the shelf life of perishable food items. Blast chillers with chilling capacity above 200KG are witnessing a steadily growing adoption in large supermarket chains such as Target and Walmart.

The Asia Pacific blast chillers market is projected to witness an escalating growth through 2026 due to the increasing consumption of packaged and frozen food items. Increase in the number of commercial kitchens in countries including Japan, China, and India coupled with growing food service and catering industry is providing robust opportunities for the market.

Industry players are focusing on strategic new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Convotherm announced the launch of its roll-in models of blast chillers for the food service industry. The Delfield roll-in blast chillers are equipped with electronic expansion valve and robust insulation for quick chilling of large quantities of food items.

Some major findings in the blast chillers market report include:

Stringent regulations related to food safety and consumption of frozen food are expected to drive the global blast chillers market size. Food service industry players are increasingly adopting these appliances to comply with the regulatory norms.





Reach-in blast chillers with a capacity of 50 – 100 kg will witness a steady growth rate due to convenient access, comparatively low cost, and increasing adoption in small cafes and restaurants.





Positive outlook of tourism and hospitality industries in Latin America is accentuating the demand for blast chillers in the region. The rapidly increasing number of restaurants and specialty cafes to entertain tourists is expected to improve the market size.





Prominent strategies adopted by blast chiller market players include geographic expansion to cater to unserved markets. Companies are also laying an emphasis on strategic new product launches to accelerate their business growth.

Key players operating in the blast chillers market include Williams refrigeration, Master-Bilt Products, AB Electrolux, Able Products, Precision Refrigeration, and IRINOX.

