Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Global pet food ingredients market generated revenues worth USD 36.2 billion in the year 2019 and to reach USD 60.4 billion with growth rate of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is primarily attributed to escalating expenditure on pet care and shifting focus towards adopting organic pet food ingredients.

For those uninitiated, pet food is animal or plant-based products which contains of fats, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and some preservatives. Pet food ingredients comprise of meat, grains, vegetables, and others, which offer nutrition and enrichment to the animal body. Increasing popularity of insect-based proteins and oils among pet owners is stimulating the industry outlook.

Technological advancements and strategic collaborations among the leading players is also facilitating the business scenario. In January 2020, for instance, Darling Ingredients Inc. acquired America-based EnvrionFlight LLC in a bid to develop high quality and sustainable proteins for companion and agriculture animals.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

The unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 has compelled worldwide governments to impose temporary lockdowns in order to flatten the curve, resulting in disruption in manufacturing as well as supply chain and distribution processes, which in turn could negatively impact the growth of pet food ingredients market. Additional factors such as lack of standard regulations for pet food, price fluctuations and limited availability of the required ingredients may restrain the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Market segmentations:

Worldwide pet food ingredients market is divided into various segments on the basis of pet type, ingredients scope, source terrain, and form type. Speaking of pet type, the market is classified into cat, dog, fish, and others. In terms of ingredients scope, the industry is split into fats, meat & meat products, vegetable & fruits, additives, and cereals. Moving on to source type, the market is categorized into plant-based, animal-based and synthetic. By form, pet food ingredients are available as dry and wet.

A gist of the regional scope

Global pet food ingredients industry is bifurcated into Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World while primarily focusing on Brazil, Mexico, India, China, Australia, Japan, rest of Asia-Pacific, Spain, Italy, France, UK, Germany, rest of Europe, U.S. and Canada among others.

Report cites that Latin America accounts for substantial market share currently and is expected to generate modest revenues in the ensuing years. Various economies in Latin America are providing lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of pet food industry. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific pet food ingredients market is reckoned to witness healthy CAGR through 2027.

An overview of the competitive landscape

Major companies that formulate the competitive terrain of worldwide pet food ingredients market are Roquette Freres SA, Chr. Hansen A/S, DowDuPont Inc., Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Omega Protein Corp., Ingredion Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Co. and BASF SE among others.

