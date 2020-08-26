Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the North American disinfectant sprays and wipes market is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of 6.81% in estimated years 2019-2028. The United States and Canada together shape the market in this region.



Canadian consumers are becoming increasingly dependent on smartphones and the internet, which make their life more comfortable. The growing penetration of the internet has bolstered the e-commerce market in the country. Therefore, the sales of disinfectant wipes and sprays have also witnessed an upswing. The demand for these products has increased not only in the healthcare and residential sectors, but also in the commercial and hospitality sectors. Disinfectant products like sprays and wipes, disinfect both, hard as well as soft surfaces, and are thus witnessing increased adoption.



Besides, along with online modes, the sales of these products have grown in offline channels as well. This is because disinfectant sprays and wipes are easily available to consumers via various retailers and distributors. And thus, brands selling these products have garnered a huge customer base. The rising adoption of disinfectants is fueling the growth of the studied market in the country. Manufacturers these days lay special emphasis on incorporating various technologies for developing their products, in order to cater to the ever-changing demands of customers. Thus, they have been producing top-quality products, which has increased their uptake as well. Additionally, support from the regulatory bodies is favoring the disinfectant sprays and wipes market growth in Canada.



The prominent companies in this market are Whiteley Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Gama Healthcare, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Stryker, Unilever, Vernacare, and Cantel Medical.



Key Topics Covered



1. North America Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Industry Components

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Insight

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Emergence of Unknown Pathogens

2.7.2. Rising Complications from Healthcare-Associated Infections

2.7.3. Advancement in Technology

2.8. Key Restraints

2.8.1. Incidence of Toxic Elements Associated With Disinfectants

2.8.2. Emerging Alternative Technologies

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Usage of Marketing Tools and Strategies

2.9.2. Surging E-Commerce Platforms

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Fluctuations in the Raw Materials Prices



3. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Wipes

3.2. Sprays



4. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Composition

4.1. Alcohol

4.2. Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

4.3. Other Compositions



5. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals

5.1. Residential

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Commercial Spaces

5.4. Hospitality

5.5. Government & Other Industry Verticals



6. Geographical Analysis - North America

6.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Procter & Gamble (P&G)

7.2. Vernacare

7.3. Cantel Medical

7.4. Diamond Wipes International Inc.

7.5. 3M Company

7.6. Gojo Industries Inc.

7.7. Unilever

7.8. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.9. Stepan Company

7.10. Kimberly-Clark

7.11. Stryker

7.12. Ecolab

7.13. Cleanwell

7.14. Gama Healthcare

7.15. Whiteley Corporation

7.16. Lonza



