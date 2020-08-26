New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW

Given the growing severity of diseases especially infectious diseases, complex surgical procedures are forecast to become more common in the coming years. Few of the factors driving the volume of surgeries worldwide include rapidly aging population with diseases that need surgical intervention and their high degree of vulnerability for infections; rise in chronic diseases such as CVDs and cancer that require surgery as an effective alternative to oral therapy; technology innovations, improved surgical outcomes and increased patient acceptance; growing per capita healthcare spending, increased insurance coverage and greater patient affordability.



Amid the rising incidence of nosocomial infections, hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and health care-associated infection (HCAI), strong emphasis is shed on safety standards, bringing preparatory stages of surgery into focus. In the U.S alone, over 98,000 people die each year due to HAIs taking the overall direct costs of HAIs to approximately US$40 to US$45 billion annually. A large percentage of HCAI occur during acute care and this brings surgery into the spotlight. Burden of HCAI is more severe in patients undergoing surgery. They represent a high-risk population. Device-associated infections and various forms of contact from a contaminated surgeon are leading causes of surgical site infections. Surgical site infections increase the risk of trauma, shock, blood transfusion, hypothermia, hypoxia, and hyperglycemia. Against this backdrop, the importance of providing safe surgical services is growing. Given that reducing surgical cross infection is a critical part of improving safety in surgical care, there is growing demand for high performance surgical drapes and gowns which provide effective bacteriological barrier and prevent transfer of pathogens during invasive surgeries. Benefits offered by surgical drapes and gowns include protects sterile surgical zones from microbial invasion; decreased risk of infection for the patient as well as the surgical team; and provides a physical barrier against spatters and spills of biological fluids.



Driven by continuous technology innovations, non-wovens have emerged into a dynamic, value-added engineered alternative to traditional woven materials. Disposability, adaptability, effectiveness are few of the most important engineered qualities of non-wovens that are of high value as medical textiles. Perhaps the most important benefit of non-wovens is the virtually limitless manufacturing customization. Properties of the fabric that can be engineered and controlled to meet specific needs and requirements are porosity; fabric weight; thickness; strength; elasticity; durability; biocompatibility. Application-specific engineering of non-wovens is largely due to its ability to combine with other materials to form composites for advanced performance. Non-woven surgical drapes and gowns will score the highest market gains in the coming years. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 68.8% of the global market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period supported by factors such as growing population and a parallel increase in healthcare needs; developing healthcare infrastructure; increasing access to affordable healthcare services; growing per capita healthcare spending among the expanding base of affluent middle class population; and growing trend of domestic and international inbound health tourism especially in the field of orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery and cardiology.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category

Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes

and Gowns

Developed Regions Dominate, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future

Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (Finland)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

GrupA Medical Products (Turkey)

Guardian (UK)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medica Europe BV (Netherlands)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health (USA)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Prionte (South Africa)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) SIR in

US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period

2014-2018

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical

Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections

Fuels Market Growth

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with

Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare

Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Healthcare Services Industry Increasing Burden of HAIs

Strengthen Demand for Personal Protection Products including

Gowns and Drapes: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Surgical Drapes (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Surgical Drapes (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Surgical Drapes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Surgical Gowns (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Surgical Gowns (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Surgical Gowns (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Reusable (Usability) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Reusable (Usability) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Reusable (Usability) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Disposable (Usability) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Disposable (Usability) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Disposable (Usability) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United States

by Usability: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Surgical Drapes and Gowns Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review by Usability in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usability

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Drapes and Gowns in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Usability for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by

Usability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020-2027



Table 68: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in France by

Usability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Usability for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by

Usability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Usability for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Analysis by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 111: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 112: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review by Usability in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 116: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Spanish Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Russia by

Usability: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 126: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 128: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020-2027



Table 131: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 134: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 137: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Asia-Pacific by

Usability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Usability for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 157: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 159: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 160: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review by Usability in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usability for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 165: Indian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Usability for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 171: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Usability for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Usability for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market Share Analysis by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Drapes and Gowns in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 185: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Usability for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by

Usability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Latin American Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 197: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020-2027



Table 200: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Usability: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 205: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Brazil by

Usability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 214: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share

Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 224: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 225: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Usability:

2020 to 2027



Table 227: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in Rest of Latin

America by Usability: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Market Share Breakdown by Usability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 230: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 231: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 232: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 233: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 234: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 237: Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 238: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Usability: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: The Middle East Surgical Drapes and Gowns Historic

Market by Usability in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001