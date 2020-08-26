Pune, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018. However, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to showcase notable growth owing to the reduction in the number of patient to nurse ratio.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders to Aid in the Growth of Hospital Segment

In terms of end user, the global nurse call systems market is grouped into home care settings, assisted living and nursing centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The report mentions that hospitals are expected to generate the highest global nurse call systems market revenue in the forthcoming years. It would occur as the nurses in hospitals depend upon nurse call systems for workforce management, emergency management, and monitoring of patients’ health.

Also, hospitals possess high patient pool who are in persistent need for general healthcare. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to hospitalizations. It will contribute to the global nurse call systems market growth in the coming years.

The coronavirus crisis has caused immense damage to the world’s economy. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure in the U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

The global nurse call systems market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to lead the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The region had acquired a revenue of USD 445.4 million in the year 2018.

The growth is attributed to the rapid penetration and acceptance of nurse call systems by numerous healthcare organizations, namely, nursing centers and hospitals. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population and growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are likely to impact the nurse call systems market growth positively in North America.

Ascom and Rauland-Borg Launch Advanced Nurse Call Systems to Increase Efficiency

Ascom, a global solutions provider, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its Telligence in North America in February 2019. Telligence is considered to be the world’s first patient response system. It is a scalable and modular patient response system that upgrades nurse call service for unique patient-centric care.

With the guidance of Telligence, caregivers can get access to appropriate information throughout the care process as well as at the point of care. It is developed on the Ascom Healthcare Platform and it aids in collecting information from several sources, such as healthcare applications, patients, applications, and other medical devices.





Fortune Business Insights has listed some of the prominent market players operating in the global nurse call systems market. They are as follows:

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

AMETEK. Inc.

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Azure Healthcare

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls

Schrack Seconet Ag.





Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentations:

By Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

By Product

• Basic Button Based Systems

• Mobile Integrated System

• IP based Systems

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Assisted Living & Nursing Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World





