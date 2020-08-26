Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market, By Type (Study Table & Table, Sofa, Bean Bag, Chair, Storage, Pouffe, Recliner, Ottoman, etc.), By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, etc.), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market is forecast to grow from an estimated $2.22 billion in FY2021 to $3.49 billion by FY2026, majorly on account of a rising number of companies providing an option of doing work from home to their employees coupled with growing number of IT companies adopting cloud based solutions. Moreover, consumer preference for good and premium quality products, increasing urban population, growing internet connectivity and rising disposable income are few other factors that are positively influencing the market.



Changing lifestyle of consumers, especially due to COVID-19 lockdown, are some other major drivers of the WFH furniture market in India.



The Indian Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market is categorized into By Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, and By Region. In terms of Type, the market is divided into Sofa, Study Table & Tables, Chairs, Beanbag, Pouffe, Ottoman, Storage, Recliners and Others. Among these, Study Tables & Tables segment accounted for the largest share in the India WFH Furniture Market in FY 2020, followed by Chairs, and both of these segment would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of Material, the market is segmented into Wood, Plastics, Metal and Others. The Wood segment grabbed the majority market share in the India WFH Furniture Market in FY2020, followed by metal and plastic segments.



In terms of distribution channel, the India WFH Furniture Market is segmented into Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online and Other Furniture Retail Outlets. Out of these segments, Other Furniture Retail Outlets account for more than 70% of the market share in the India WFH Furniture Market in FY 2020. However, during the forecast period, the share of Other Furniture Retail Outlets segment is expected to decline on account of increasing focus of companies to make their products reach exclusive showrooms, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and online channels across the country.



Some of the major players operating in the India WFH Furniture Market include Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Nilkamal Limited, IKEA India Private Limited, Haworth India Private Limited, Durian Industries Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021E

Forecast Period: FY2022F - FY2026F

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the India WFH Furniture Market

To classify and forecast the India WFH Furniture Market based on type, material, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the India WFH Furniture Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India WFH Furniture Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India WFH Furniture Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Work From Home Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. India Work From Home Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Study Table & Table, Storage, Sofa, Pouffe, Bean Bag, Ottoman, Recliner, Chair, Others)

6.2.2. By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal and Others (Leather, etc.)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online and Other Furniture Retail Outlets)

6.2.4. By Region (North, South, East and West)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North India Work From Home Market Outlook

7.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.1.2.1. By Type

7.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel



8. South India Work From Home Market Outlook

8.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.1.2.1. By Type

8.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel



9. East India Work From Home Market Outlook

9.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.1.2.1. By Type

9.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel



10. West India Work From Home Market Outlook

10.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.1.2.1. By Type

10.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Export-Import Analysis



15. Pricing Analysis



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

17.2. Nilkamal Limited

17.3. IKEA India Private Limited

17.4. Haworth India Private Limited

17.5. Durian Industries Limited

17.6. Forte Furniture Products India Private Limited

17.7. Featherlite Office Systems Pvt. Ltd.

17.8. Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

17.9. Damro Furniture Private Limited

17.10. Dynasty Modular Furniture Pvt. Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji3br7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900