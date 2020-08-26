New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027. Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Drainage Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$439.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 464-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cook Medical LLC

Degania Silicone Ltd. (Degania Medical)

Ethicon US LLC

Global Medikit Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Redax SpA

Romsons International

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Accessories (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Accessories (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Passive (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Passive (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Passive (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Active (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Active (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Active (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: General Surgery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: General Surgery (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: General Surgery (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics

(End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics

(End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics

(End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 45: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 48: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 59: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 89: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 109: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 112: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 124: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Italian Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Italian Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drains/Wound

Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drains/Wound

Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 143: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 146: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 148: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 149: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 150: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 151: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 153: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 154: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 155: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 156: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 159: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 160: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 172: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 173: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 179: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 182: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 185: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 194: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 196: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 199: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 211: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 212: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 213: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 214: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 216: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 217: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 218: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 219: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 221: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 222: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 223: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 225: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 232: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 234: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical

Drains/Wound Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical

Drains/Wound Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 243: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 245: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001