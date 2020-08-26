New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027. Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Drainage Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$439.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 464-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Accessories (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Accessories (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Passive (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Passive (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Passive (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Active (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Active (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Active (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: General Surgery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: General Surgery (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: General Surgery (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 22: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 27: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
(End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
(End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
(End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 45: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 48: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 56: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 59: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 85: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 89: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 100: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 109: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 112: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 124: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Italian Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Italian Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drains/Wound
Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drains/Wound
Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 143: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 146: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 148: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 149: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 150: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 153: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 154: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 155: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 156: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 158: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 159: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 160: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 172: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 173: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 179: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 182: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 185: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 196: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 199: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 211: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 212: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 213: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 214: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 216: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 217: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 218: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 219: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 221: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 222: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 223: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 225: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 231: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 232: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 234: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 243: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 245: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: