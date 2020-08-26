Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 47 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
26 August 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 - 25 August 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,332
|26,248,138
|19 August 2020
|100
|1,991.25
|199,125
|20 August 2020
|80
|1,965.15
|157,212
|21 August 2020
|0
|24 August 2020
|0
|25 August 2020
|0
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,604,475
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|234,705
|345,992,592
|19 August 2020
|1,200
|2,247.60
|2,697,120
|20 August 2020
|1,300
|2,216.30
|2,881,190
|21 August 2020
|400
|2,338.34
|935,336
|24 August 2020
|500
|2,451.97
|1,225,985
|25 August 2020
|400
|2,353.11
|941,244
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|238,505
|354,673,467
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 18,512 A shares and 299,083 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 - 25 August 2020 is enclosed.
As mentioned in announcement no. 45/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has agreed to repurchase A shares with a value of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation on or about 28 August 2020. Assuming the repurchase is completed, the share buy-back program will be adjusted accordingly as further set out in the announcement no. 45/2020.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
