Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 47 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

26 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 - 25 August 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,332 26,248,138 19 August 2020 100 1,991.25 199,125 20 August 2020 80 1,965.15 157,212 21 August 2020 0 24 August 2020 0 25 August 2020 0 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,604,475





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 234,705 345,992,592 19 August 2020 1,200 2,247.60 2,697,120 20 August 2020 1,300 2,216.30 2,881,190 21 August 2020 400 2,338.34 935,336 24 August 2020 500 2,451.97 1,225,985 25 August 2020 400 2,353.11 941,244 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 238,505 354,673,467

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 18,512 A shares and 299,083 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 - 25 August 2020 is enclosed.

As mentioned in announcement no. 45/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has agreed to repurchase A shares with a value of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation on or about 28 August 2020. Assuming the repurchase is completed, the share buy-back program will be adjusted accordingly as further set out in the announcement no. 45/2020.

