Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Electrosurgery Market Size 2018, By Product (Electrosurgical Instruments {Monopolar [Electrosurgical Electrodes, Electrosurgical Pencils, Monopolar Forceps, Suction Coagulators], Bipolar [Bipolar Forceps, Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments]}, Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Accessories {Patient Return Electrodes, Cords, Cables, and Adapters, and Other Accessories}, Argon and Smoke Evacuation Systems), By Surgery Type (General Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Gynecology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Urological Surgery, Others), By End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1503

Adroit Market Research report on global electrosurgery market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global electrosurgery market have been studied in detail.

The global electrosurgery market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 6.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Increasing surgical procedures owing to rise in chronic diseases, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rapidly increasing geriatric population across the globe are factors driving the electrosurgery market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/electrosurgery-market

Electrosurgical devices are used in range of medical disciplines such as gynecology, gastroenterology, urology, abdominal surgery, general surgery, and cosmetic surgery and others. Rapidly growing elderly patient pool aged 60 years and above, increase in prevalence of obesity leading to rise in bariatric surgeries will propel the demand for electrosurgical devices. Moreover, surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to faster recovery, shorter hospital stay and reduced costs is expected for robust market expansion in the coming few years.

The global electrosurgery market has been segmented based on product, surgery type, end-users, and region. Based on product, the global electrosurgery market is categorized into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. Electrosurgical instruments are further categorized into monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical instruments. Monopolar electrosurgical instruments are sub-categorized into electrosurgical electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, monopolar forceps, and suction coagulators. Bipolar electrosurgical instruments are further segmented into bipolar forceps, and advanced vessel sealing instruments. Electrosurgical accessories are further classified into patient return electrodes, cords, cables, and adapters, and other accessories. Electrosurgical instruments grabbed majority share of the global market in 2018.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1503

Based on type of surgery, the global electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, gynecology surgery, cardiovascular surgery, urological surgery and others. General surgery segment dominated the global electrosurgery market in 2018. Electrosurgical devices are majorly used in hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals segment dominated the global electrosurgery market in 2018 owing to increase in number of surgeries performed in these facilities.

Geographically, North America dominated the global electrosurgery market in 2018. Wide adoption of electrosurgical instruments owing to huge number of surgeries performed in the region is a key factor likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 1,492,383 surgical aesthetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2018. However, Asia Pacific electrosurgery market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to surging geriatric population, increasing chronic diseases, growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries in the region.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1503

Major players operating in the global electrosurgery market include Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe-Elektromedizin GmbH, Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew, KLS Martin, Olympus Corporation, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, Symmetry Surgical Inc., and BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Electrosurgery Market by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Electrosurgery Market by Surgery Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Electrosurgery Market by End-users, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Electrosurgery Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.