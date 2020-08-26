New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supply Chain Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799744/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Planning & Procurement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales & Operations Planning segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Manufacturing Analytics Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR



In the global Manufacturing Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$327.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$658.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Birst, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Genpact Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Kinaxis Inc.

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799744/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Supply Chain Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Supply Chain Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Planning & Procurement (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Planning & Procurement (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Sales & Operations Planning (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Sales & Operations Planning (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Manufacturing Analytics (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Manufacturing Analytics (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Transportation and Logistics (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Transportation and Logistics (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Visualization and Reporting Tools (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Visualization and Reporting Tools (Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Supply Chain Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: United States Supply Chain Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Market for Supply Chain Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Japanese Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese Supply Chain Analytics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Supply Chain Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 22: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 24: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: Supply Chain Analytics Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: French Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: German Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italian Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Italian Supply Chain Analytics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Supply Chain Analytics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: United Kingdom Supply Chain Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Supply Chain Analytics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe Supply Chain Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799744/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001