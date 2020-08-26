New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supply Chain Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799744/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Planning & Procurement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales & Operations Planning segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Manufacturing Analytics Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR
In the global Manufacturing Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$327.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$658.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Supply Chain Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Supply Chain Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Planning & Procurement (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Planning & Procurement (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Sales & Operations Planning (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Sales & Operations Planning (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Manufacturing Analytics (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Manufacturing Analytics (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Transportation and Logistics (Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Transportation and Logistics (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Visualization and Reporting Tools (Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Visualization and Reporting Tools (Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Supply Chain Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Supply Chain Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Market for Supply Chain Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: Japanese Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Chinese Supply Chain Analytics Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Supply Chain Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 24: European Supply Chain Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 25: Supply Chain Analytics Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: French Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 27: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: German Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Italian Supply Chain Analytics Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Supply Chain Analytics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: United Kingdom Supply Chain Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Supply Chain Analytics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 34: Rest of Europe Supply Chain Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Supply Chain Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Supply Chain Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
