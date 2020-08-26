RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Eyal Cohen, BOS CEO, stated: "Despite the outstanding performance of our Supply Chain and RFID divisions, we had a net loss of $1.4 million in the first half of the year. The loss was primarily derived from a write off of the entire intangible assets of the Robotics business and an impairment of its inventory, in a total amount of $1.7 million.”

Operational Profit (loss) by divisions

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Supply Chain 613 568 RFID 354 (284) Intelligent Robotics (2,215) 41 Operating profit (loss) $ (1,248) $ 325

Eyal Cohen added: "We are effecting a turnaround process in our Robotics business, which is longer and deeper than initially anticipated. We are at the final stages of restructuring the operational side of the Robotics business to improve our competitive advantage. We have significantly reduced the cost of materials for our products and our operational expenses, and implemented additional controls to prevent future losses due to underestimated costs of projects.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has made it much more difficult for the Robotics business to penetrate the U.S. market, which we have targeted as a key market for this business. In response, we are making personnel changes in the U.S. sales team and are adjusting the U.S. marketing activity. Also, we believe that our success in reducing the cost of materials improves our chances of growing the revenues of our Robotics business line in the rest of the world. Consequently, we have decided to work extensively towards increasing our network of distributors outside of the United States.

"Historically, BOS has been able to overcome challenges presented in connection with other acquisitions such as of the Supply Chain division and the RFID divisions, which experienced substantial operating losses before becoming profitable.

"There is no doubt that the Robotics business is the toughest challenge we have faced to date. However, with a clear plan for action in the near-term and a firm commitment of BOS' employees and management to success, we believe that the Robotics business will reach an operational breakeven point in the fourth quarter of this year."

Outlook for the second half of the year 2020

"Revenues for the first six months of year 2020 amounted to $14.9 million compared to $16.5 million in the comparable period last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic on sales of all of the Company’s operating businesses. We expect that we will make up for this shortfall in the second half of year 2020 so that the year 2020 revenues will remain the same as in the year 2019.

"Based on the strong relative performance of our Supply Chain and RFID divisions in the first half of the year and the restructuring of the Robotics business operations, we further anticipate that BOS will return to a net profit in the third quarter of this year.”

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS’ Robotics and RFID Division, offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes and retail store management. BOS’ Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense, and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of electronic components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling, and kitting.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2020 2019* 2020 2019* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 14,946 $ 16,549 $ 7,478 $ 8,786 Cost of revenues 11,718 13,167 6,048 7,054 Inventory Impairment 671 - 552 - Gross profit 2,557 3,382 878 1,732 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 21 - 3 - Sales and marketing 1,953 1,899 846 998 General and administrative 843 1,158 394 585 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets 988 - 988 - Total operating costs and expenses 3,805 3,057 2,231 1,583 Operating income (loss) (1,248 ) 325 (1,353 ) 149 Financial expenses, net (137 ) (129 ) (81 ) (127 ) Income before taxes on income (loss) (1,385 ) 196 (1,434 ) 22 Taxes on income - 20 - 2 Net income (loss) $ (1,385 ) $ 176 $ (1,434 ) $ 20 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.32 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 4,265 3,845 4,273 4,040 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 4,265 3,847 4,273 4,042 Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 4,318 4,258 4,318 4,258









* The Intelligent Robotics division has been consolidated since June 1, 2019





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 447 $ 339 Restricted bank deposits 175 240 Trade receivables 8,726 10,063 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,533 1,273 Inventories (includes inventory in process in the amounts of $1,199 and $576 as of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively) 5,972 5,407 Total current assets 16,853 17,322 LONG-TERM ASSETS 126 155 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,155 1,257 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 1,043 720 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 50 598 GOODWILL 4,676 5,147 Total assets $ 23,903 $ 25,199





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loans and current maturities of long term loans $ 1,062 $ 664 Operating lease liabilities, current 478 551 Trade payables 6,205 6,503 Employees and payroll accruals 812 1,007 Deferred revenues 845 836 Advances net of inventory in progress 56 29 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 240 419 Total current liabilities 9,698 10,009 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,893 2,041 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 654 289 Accrued severance pay 313 303 Total long-term liabilities 2,860 2,633 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 11,345 12,557 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,903 $ 25,199





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (loss) $ (1,248 ) $ 325 $ (1,353 ) $ 149 Add: Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets 988 - 988 - Amortization of intangible assets 32 19 6 14 Stock based compensation 39 39 18 20 Depreciation 142 134 71 69 EBITDA $ (47 ) $ 517 $ (270 ) $ 252

























SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2020 Revenues $ 5,669 $ 8,976 $ 301 $ 14,946 Inventory Impairment $ - $ - $ (671 ) $ (671 ) Gross profit (loss) $ 1,474 $ 1,869 $ (786 ) $ 2,557 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets $ - $ - $ (988 ) $ (988 ) Operating Income (loss) $ 354 $ 613 $ (2,215 ) $ (1,248 ) Balance of Goodwill and other intangible assets related to segment $ 4,726 $ - $ - $ 4,726









RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2019

Revenues $ 6,697 $ 9,616 $ 236 $ 16,549 Gross profit $ 1,338 $ 1,978 $ 66 $ 3,382 Operating Income (loss) $ (284 ) $ 568 $ 41 $ 325 Balance of Goodwill and other intangible assets related to segment $ 4,746 $ - $ 1,416 $ 6,162









SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Consolidated Revenues $ 2,385 $ 4,895 $ 198 $ 7,478 Inventory Impairment $ - $ - $ (552 ) $ (552 ) Gross profit (loss) $ 534 $ 1.01 $ (665 ) $ 878 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets $ - $ - $ (988 ) $ (988 ) Operating Income (loss) $ 33 $ 429 $ (1,815 ) $ (1,353 ) Balance of Goodwill and other intangible assets related to segment $ 4,726 $ - $ - $ 4,726