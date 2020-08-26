SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies today announced that Peter Altman, Ph.D., Biocardia’s Chief Executive Officer will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD Micro 500 taking place online on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM ET followed by a live question and answer session with registered investors and other conference attendees.



Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36064

In addition, Dr. Altman will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings beginning on September 1, 2020 and through September 4, 2020. To schedule a meeting, please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com .

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com .

