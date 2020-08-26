NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of a new division to support digital publishers. The unit will spearhead DV’s direct relationship development with the publisher community, and will lead product innovation efforts to help publishers maximize revenue yield from their high-value inventory and reduce friction with buyers.



“This division allows us to work even more closely with publishers to better understand their challenges,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “Our goal is to offer publishers the right set of solutions that will enable them to accurately track revenue and gain clarity into how their inventory is perceived by digital buyers. In doing so, we can help publishers optimize performance, as measured by inventory yield.”

DV’s new publisher division features more than 60 employees globally across insights, R&D and engineering. The insights team will guide publishers on how DV’s offering will let them combine data automation, campaign performance, media quality insights and delivery optimization in one place – letting publishers improve transparency, increase efficiency and maximize inventory monetization opportunities.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to support publishers creating high-quality content,” said McLaughlin. “We want to offer publishers transparency and actionable insights to manage and drive yield. To do so, we need to work hand in hand together – educating our partners on how our technology can help overcome obstacles and support growth, and incorporating their feedback.”

“DoubleVerify has been an excellent addition to our ad ops arsenal,” said Aryeh Lebeau, EVP of Client Operations at Remedy Health Media , who is testing forthcoming publisher solutions by DV. “With so many of our advertisers using DV, we’re able to marry their data with the unique attributes of our ad server implementation. Leveraging different dashboards within the DV platform allows us to dig into and analyze content types, site sections and even specific pages we wouldn’t otherwise be able to identify.”

DV currently serves over 110 publishers, including more than half of the top-100 Comscore-ranked web publishers – fortified through the company’s acquisition of Ad-Juster in 2019.

For more information about DV’s publisher division, contact publishers@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Contact Information:



chris@crenshawcomm.com