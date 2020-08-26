Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Size 2018, by Product (Patient Transfer Devices, Medical Beds, Mobility Devices, Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment, Stretchers & Transport Chairs), End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global patient lifting equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global patient lifting equipment market have been studied in detail.

The global patient lifting equipment market is anticipated to cross USD 6.06 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 11.0%, increasing bariatric surgeries coupled with increasing obesity in Europe and North America is anticipated to drive the market growth for patient lifting equipment in the coming years.

The principal element of many patient handling tasks involves either a vertical or horizontal transfer. Vertical patient handling activities include transfer from bed to chair, bed to commode, and chair to commode. Horizontal or lateral patient handling activities include bed to stretcher transfers and repositioning tasks. Technological solutions are needed to address the prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries in nursing related to patient handling and movement tasks. This section identifies, describes, and discusses technologies that make the workplace safer for caregivers performing patient handling tasks. Key technologies are grouped according to principal function.

Technologies to assist with vertical transfer of patients include powered full-body sling lifts, floor-based lifts, ceiling-mounted patient lifts, powered standing lifts, non-powered standing aids and gait/transfer belts.

Technologies to assist with lateral transfer and repositioning of patients include air-assisted systems, friction-reducing

In terms of product, patient transfer devices accounted for dominant market share and the segment is anticipated to maintain its position by 2025. Patient lifting devices are assistive devices that allow patients to be moved from one location to another in nursing homes, home healthcare, and hospitals. This equipment’s are designed for the comfort and safety of the patients and caregivers. Many healthcare organizations are with such patient handling devices to prevent the accidents sustained by the patients being handled manually.

In terms of regional demarcation, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regi0n pertaining to rising geriatric population, increasing awareness regarding product availability and rising number of bariatrics specifically in south east Asian countries namely Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. In addition, lucrative development of healthcare infrastructure coupled with developing specialty clinics is likely to fuel the market growth by 2025.

