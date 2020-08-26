Catalyst is a student housing project under construction pedestrian to Georgia Tech University. The 532-bed community will open in Summer 2021.

Austin, TX , Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Life & Style (CLS), one of the nation’s leading operators of student housing communities, today announced it has been awarded the management of three apartment communities owned by Campus Realty Advisors (CRA). The assignments include: Catalyst located in Atlanta, Georgia; The Overlook located in Nacogdoches, Texas; and The Edge located in Pensacola, Florida.

“We are honored and thrilled to take on the management of these communities,” stated Jim Sholders, Chief Operating Officer of CLS. Mr. Sholders added, “CLS executes on its owners’ vision to exact standards without compromise, resulting in market leading occupancies and rent growth. We are excited to partner with select clients such as CRA to create the same value for their assets as we have for ours.”

The CLS team has built a best-in-class operating platform consisting of top-notch personnel, mature systems, and dedication to providing residents with industry-leading customer service. CLS is the only student housing management company in the U.S. to participate in The Forbes Travel Guide’s global training platform focused on five-star hospitality and concierge services. CLS’ select third-party management offering enables it to provide clients with an unmatched level of attention, along with unsurpassed talent, knowledge, creativity, and standards of excellence.

Catalyst is a student housing project under construction pedestrian to Georgia Tech University. The 532-bed community will open in Summer 2021. Shared amenities will include a sky deck with three courtyards overlooking Atlanta’s skyline; a 24-hour fitness center; multiple study rooms; a STEM lab; luxury swimming pool; and 24-hour package delivery lockers.

The Overlook at Nacogdoches is a 682-bed community that caters to students attending Stephen F. Austin University. The property, consisting of 682 beds, was built in phases between 2007 and 2012. Residents enjoy a full range of amenities including a renovated clubhouse; 24-hour fitness center; full-service Tech Bar; and two resort-style pools.

The Edge is a Pensacola’s newest off-campus community located steps away from the University of West Florida. The 344-bed student housing property was built in 2014. The amenity stack includes a boutique clubhouse; 24-hour fitness center; resort-style saltwater pool with open air cabanas; and units featuring granite countertops and luxury wood plank flooring.

About Campus Life & Style

Founded in 2015, Campus Life & Style is Vesper Holdings’ property management subsidiary based in Austin, Texas. As one of the largest student housing operators in the industry, CLS manages a portfolio consisting of 51 communities that total over 20,000 beds. CLS’ senior leadership team features one of the most experienced and respected line-ups of student housing professionals in the United States. CLC is helmed by industry veteran Jim Sholders. Prior to joining CLS, Mr. Sholders served as a top executive at American Campus Communities (ACC) and was responsible for the overall fiscal operations, asset management, leasing, and personnel supervision over ACC’s 170 property portfolio.

For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit https://csliving.com

